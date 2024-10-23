UAE visa amnesty: Over 10,000 Indian overstayers gained legal status

The Indian Consulate in Dubai on Wednesday, October 23, announced that it has assisted more than 10,000 Indian expatriates in rectifying their status as part of the ongoing UAE visa amnesty initiative.

The initiative, launched on September 1 and running until October 30, allows Illegal residents and visitors without valid residency documents to adjust their visa status or leave without fines.

In a statement, the Consulate highlighted the issuance of over 1,300 passports, and 1,700 emergency certificates, and has helped with the issuance of more than 1500 exit permits.

This was done in collaboration with various Indian community organisations and volunteers.

“Other service seekers have been facilitated in obtaining fee/penalty waivers from the UAE authorities,” it added.

The Consulate urged Indian citizens living illegally in Dubai and the Northern Emirates to take advantage of the visa amnesty programme to legalise their stay or leave the country.

It also urged Indians travelling to the UAE to follow proper procedures established by the local authorities for entry, work and residence.