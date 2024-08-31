UAE visa amnesty: Indian consulate announces measures to help expats

The program, which starts from Sunday, September 1, until October 30, 2024, will allow those living illegally in the UAE to regularise their residency status or depart without facing fines.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st September 2024 1:44 am IST
UAE visa amnesty: Indian consulate announces measures to help expats
Representational image

The Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai has announced several measures to help Indian expatriates living in Dubai and Northern Emirates to avail the benefit of the visa amnesty program.

Those who choose to leave the country will not face an entry ban and can return with the appropriate visa.

This initiative offers visa forgiveness for all types, including tourist and expired ones, those born without documents, and those who fled or absconded from sponsors. Individuals who entered the country illegally are not eligible to apply for amnesty.

In a statement posted on X on Saturday, August 31, the consulate released the measures and helpline numbers for overstayers wishing to return to India.

Measures to apply for the UAE visa amnesty program for Indian expats:

  • Applicants may apply for Emergency Certificate (EC) on a gratis basis, free of charge. Facilitation counters have been set up both at the Consulate General of India in Dubai and at the Awir Immigration Centre.
  • The counters will be functional from Monday, September 2, from 8 am to 6 pm UAE time.
  • Applicants can collect their ECs from the consulate between 2 pm and 4 pm UAE time on the next day after submitting their applications.
  • BLS centers will remain operational on all Sundays from 9 am to 5 pm UAE time during the amnesty period to service the requirement of applicants who wish to avail the benefit of Amnesty program.
  • The consulate offers a dedicated helpline— 050-9433111, operating from 8 am to 6 pm UAE time, and a 24/7 PBSK Helpline— 800-46342 for further inquiries.

