UAE offers 2-month amnesty for residence visa violators to update status, exit

In a significant development, the United Arab Emirates, Federal Authority for Identity Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has announced that residence visa violators will be given a two-month grace period to waive their fines.

The two-month grace period initiative starting from September 1, 2024, will allow those with expired or cancelled residence visas to regularise their status or leave the country without incurring financial penalties.

Also Read Dubai to launch four-day work week trial this summer

Key details of the initiative

The initiative will exempt violators from fines associated with the Federal Law on the Entry and Residency of Foreigners.

The new policy is designed to prove a reprieve for ex-pats and visitors who may have inadvertently allowed their visas to expire.

Individuals who overstayed their visas faced fines of 110 dirhams previously. However, the new face period will allow individuals to resolve their visa status without the immediate financial burden of these penalties.

The policy also extends to those whose visas have been cancelled, providing up to six months for them to initiate the renewal process.

In a statement, the Federal Authority for ICP stated that this flexibility is expected to alleviate concerns for many expatriates and visitors living in the UAE.

The two-month grace period will offer a static advantage for companies employing expatriates.