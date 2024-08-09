Dubai to launch four-day work week trial this summer

In a significant move, Dubai is set to enforce a four-day working week trial for government employees this summer.

The “Our Summer is Flexible” initiative will begin on August 12 and run until September 30. The fresh approach to employee welfare will see work suspended on Fridays and daily working hours reduced to seven for 15 government organisations.

The goal aims to enhance employee performance and quality of life during the hotter months of the year.

According to the reports, the pilot scheme was announced by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) following positive feedback from a survey conducted among staff regarding summer work.

Officials stated that under the scheme, government employees will enjoy a shortened workday—down from the usual nine hours—and a day off on Fridays, leading to this innovative approach to work-life balance and enhancing safety during the intense summer heat.

“The initiative seeks to elevate employee well-being by enhancing their social life and workplace safety during the summer period for better work-life balance,” a DGHR statement reported by Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Speaking on the development, the Director-General of DGHR, Abdullah Ali bin Zayed al-Falasi, stated that the scheme’s dual goals are to improve employees’ quality of life and promote sustainable resource use.

“This initiative positions Dubai as the ideal city for a superior lifestyle,” he said.

The trial follows a previous trend observed in other regions of the UAE, including Sharjah, which adopted a four-day workweek in 2022.