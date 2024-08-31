UAE: Tropical storm in Arabian Sea to continue over next 24 hours; residents warned

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued an alert to United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents about a tropical storm, Asna, currently located in the northeast of the Arabian Sea.

Taking to X on Saturday, August 31, the NCM predicts that Asna will approach the coast of Oman on September 1, when it is expected to weaken and turn into a tropical depression.

Authorities predict an indirect impact on the country, but expect rain, clouds, and minor seawater surges on the east coast during high tides on Sunday and Monday, September 2.

Asna is moving at approximately 7kph west across the Arabian Sea, with wind speeds of 70kph to 80kph.

In a statement on Saturday, NCEMA said that it held a meeting with the Joint Assessment Team to discuss and monitor the developments of the current severe weather conditions in the Arabian Sea.

“The initial data and readings indicate that the expected impact on the country will be indirect, with anticipated rough seas and some seawater reaching certain coastal areas, without any signs that might affect other areas of the country,” the NCEMA said, adding further safety guidelines would be provided to the public through the country’s official channel and sources.

“Rumours should not be propagated, and individuals should rely on official sources for accurate information, guidance and updates within the country.”