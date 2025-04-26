Adiba Ahmed clears UPSC, creates milestone for Maharashtra

Millions of young Indians dream of joining the Indian Civil Services. Only a few make it. Adiba Ahmed is one of the few to clear the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission). Her achievement is even more special – she becomes the first Muslim woman from Maharashtra to clear the exams.

The UPSC results were declared on April 22. Girls topped the rankings with Shakti Dubey and Harshita Goyal.

Adiba Ahmed may not have topped the chart, but she is over the moon for clearing what is India’s toughest examination for government services.

Daughter of an auto driver and a homemaker, this was Adiba’s third attempt. Hailing from the Yavatmal district of Maharashtra, she is ranked 142nd across the country, bringing joy among her modest-income family and friends.

“My uncle inspired me to become an IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer. His guidance gave me the courage to move in this direction. After graduation, I decided to devote my time to achieving my goal of clearing the UPSC,” she told media persons.

Adiba’s success was not smooth. Her family lives in a rented home. She mentions that achieving such a feat in a patriarchal society was not easy. “This is my third try. After my first unsuccessful attempt, I felt discouraged. Many a time, I felt I was not fit for the civil services. Sometimes, we face difficulties and it pulls us down from achieving our dreams. The same happened with me. But my family, especially my parents, stayed with me like two pillars throughout this journey of ups and downs,” she said.

Adiba says that the medium of language should never be a hurdle. “In my opinion, this is just a myth. I did not pass from an English-medium school, but that did not deter me from appearing for UPSC. If you have the zeal and determination for the civil services, such issues are trivial,” she said.

Adiba’s father is a proud man. “I am so proud of my daughter. She has created history,” he said.

“Don’t let materialistic desires eclipse your dream. You may have all the resources to crack the UPSC, but if you do not have the fire inside, everything is in vain. Failures are a part of life. Don’t get bogged down by failures. Learn from them and move forward,” her message for future generations.