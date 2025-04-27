Gadkari to launch Rs 6280 cr worth projects in Telangana on May 5

Hyderabad: Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari (Road Transport and Highways) and G Kishan Reddy (Coal and Mines) will jointly inaugurate national highway projects spanning 285 kilometres in Telangana on May 5.

Constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 6,280 crores, these infrastructure upgrades aim to enhance regional connectivity and reduce travel bottlenecks across the state.

Projects in Hyderabad

The event will also mark the formal opening of key projects in Hyderabad, including the Amberpet Bridge and six-lane road expansions, while laying the groundwork for future developments.

The Amberpet Bridge, built at a cost of Rs 350 crores, is already operational but awaits its official inauguration.

Meanwhile, the six-lane road expansion from Aramghar to Shamshabad, completed at Rs 300 crores, promises smoother traffic flow on this high-density corridor.

BHEL flyover

The BHEL flyover, another critical addition to Hyderabad’s infrastructure, will further streamline intercity travel.

In addition to inaugurations, foundation stones will be laid for two national highway projects covering 51 kilometres at a combined cost of Rs 961 crores.

A major initiative in Adilabad involves 1,153 kilometres of road construction, allocated Rs 3,694 crores, while Hyderabad will see 22.57 kilometres of new roadworks worth Rs 895.64 crores.

RRR project

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has also agreed in principle to declare the southern segment of Hyderabad’s Regional Ring Road as a National Highway, pending the state’s commitment to cover 50 per cent of the Rs 2,230 crore land acquisition cost.

Once operational, the full ring road-including the northern portion spanning 158.4 kilometres at Rs 7,512 crores-will transform regional connectivity, with land acquisition currently underway across 111 villages.

Complementing these projects is Telangana’s H-CITI initiative, a Rs 7,032 crore plan featuring 31 flyovers, 17 underpasses, and 10 road expansions to elevate average travel speeds from 15 kmph to 35 kmph.