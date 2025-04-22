Vehicle horns to play musical instruments soon, proposes Gadkari

"I am planning to make a law that horns of all vehicles should be in Indian musical instruments so that it is pleasant to hear," he said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 22nd April 2025 3:38 pm IST
The image shows a picture of Union road and transport minister Nitin Gadkari. April 22, 2025
Union road and transport minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday, April 21, said he is considering to bring a law under which only the sound of Indian musical instruments can be used as a horn for vehicles.

Addressing the 78th Foundation Year Celebration of Navbharat Times, Gadkari said, “I am planning to make a law that horns of all vehicles should be in Indian musical instruments so that it is pleasant to hear. Flute, tabla, violin, harmonium.” 

The transport sector contributes to 40 percent of the air pollution in the country, he said, adding that the Union government promotes vehicles that run on green and bio-fuel, including methanol, ethanol.

MS Creative School

Gadkari noted that India gets maximum revenue from exports of two-wheeler vehicles and cars.

According to him, in 2014, the Indian automobile sector was valued at Rs 14 trillion, which has now grown to Rs 22 trillion.

Gadkari said India has surpassed Japan to become the world’s third-largest automobile market, following the US and China.

Gadkari further pointed out that running a newspaper is difficult as the owner has to raise money from advertisement to meet its operational expenses.

X responds hilariously

Meanwhile, X users have responded to the Union minister’s proposal with hilarious memes. Have a look.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 22nd April 2025 3:38 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button