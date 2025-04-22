Vehicle horns to play musical instruments soon, proposes Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday, April 21, said he is considering to bring a law under which only the sound of Indian musical instruments can be used as a horn for vehicles.

Addressing the 78th Foundation Year Celebration of Navbharat Times, Gadkari said, “I am planning to make a law that horns of all vehicles should be in Indian musical instruments so that it is pleasant to hear. Flute, tabla, violin, harmonium.”

The transport sector contributes to 40 percent of the air pollution in the country, he said, adding that the Union government promotes vehicles that run on green and bio-fuel, including methanol, ethanol.

Gadkari noted that India gets maximum revenue from exports of two-wheeler vehicles and cars.

According to him, in 2014, the Indian automobile sector was valued at Rs 14 trillion, which has now grown to Rs 22 trillion.

Gadkari said India has surpassed Japan to become the world’s third-largest automobile market, following the US and China.

Gadkari further pointed out that running a newspaper is difficult as the owner has to raise money from advertisement to meet its operational expenses.

X responds hilariously

Meanwhile, X users have responded to the Union minister’s proposal with hilarious memes. Have a look.

Me stuck at Silk board traffic Jam…



2 Random Private Bus drivers: https://t.co/CS1AgwJRQk pic.twitter.com/yOwuoNc2NR — Bengaluru Betala (@gururaj_mj) April 22, 2025

The sound of Indian musical instruments to be used in the horns of vehicles



People in traffic: pic.twitter.com/3KqMtBInXL — Aditya (@padhleranjan) April 22, 2025

Nitin Gadkari : We are planning to bring a Law under which only the sound of Indian musical instruments can be used as a horn for vehicles



Scenes after this Law get implemented 👇😂 #NitinGadkari pic.twitter.com/4gvaGjN1UH — 𝗩eena Jain (@DrJain21) April 22, 2025

BREAKING Honorable Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari ji is considering a new law under which vehicle horns will produce sounds of dholak, tabla, and bansuri.

Let’s explore the benefits of this law

The dholak and tabla sounds will be UNESCO-certified. pic.twitter.com/vOjtRtd4Kx — Sachin (@Sachin54620442) April 22, 2025

(With PTI inputs)