UAE-based Indian student shines with AIR 5 in CA final exam 2024

A United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expat has secured the all-India rank (AIR) five in the Chartered Accountant (CA) final exam 2024 conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Amrath Haris, who is a native of Kerala and has been living in the UAE with her family, achieved this significant milestone at just the age of 22. She scored 484 marks out of 600 (80.67 percent).

She also secured the 16th rank in the CA Inter examination held at the national level in 2016.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Amrath expressed excitement over her success and said, “On December 26, a long, exhausting, but tremendously rewarding journey in my life came to a close. In ways that words cannot describe, this course has moulded me from taking the CA Foundation exam in November 2020 to eventually becoming a chartered accountant in November 2024.”

“The journey has instilled in me valuable lessons of patience, perseverance, and hard work. From a girl who once doubted her ability to ever become a rank holder to securing AIR 16 in Intermediate and further surpassing it with AIR 5 in CA Final, all I can say is that the Almighty has been incredibly kind to me,” she added.

The CA final exams, held from November 3 to 13, 2024, saw approximately 11,500 candidates qualify as Chartered Accountants. The results, announced on December 26, brought immense pride and joy to Amrath, her family, and her mentors.

Amrath’s journey to becoming AIR 5 in CA exam

Amrath revealed that her journey toward becoming a Chartered Accountant began in the 12th grade. While she hoped to clear the exams and possibly secure a rank, achieving the top position was beyond her expectations. “I wanted to give my best and leave the rest to the Almighty,” she shared.

Speaking about her preparation journey, Amrath acknowledged the emotional and mental challenges of staying focused. “Remaining mentally sane during the preparation phase was itself a task. Managing studies alongside my articleship was another hurdle,” she explained.

Amrath credited her parents for their unwavering support. “My parents created a peaceful environment for me to study and were always there when I felt emotionally low. Their encouragement was invaluable,” she said.

When asked about the credit for her success, Amrath said, “The Almighty, my family, friends, colleagues, and teachers played a crucial role. It was a team effort, and I’m grateful to all of them.”

An avid reader of Malayalam novels, Amrath is currently completing her articleship at Kreston Menon, which is set to conclude in April 2025. She plans to focus on her immediate commitments before deciding her next career steps.

To students preparing for the CA Final exams, Amrath advised, “The key is to focus on what you can control—your preparation. Give it your best, and trust the process.”