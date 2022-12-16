Dubai: British hair stylist wins Rs 22 crore in Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: A 42-year-old Dubai-based British hair stylist won the grand prize of 10 million Dirhams (Rs 22,52,08,063) in the 106th Super Saturday Draws by Mahzooz.

The winner of the draw Inger— scooped up the prize after matching all five numbers (22, 23, 25, 27 and 34). She has become Mahzooz’s 31st multi-millionaire.

Inger, who has been in Dubai for more than 10 years, participated in the Mahzooz raffle draw only for the second time.

Inger plans to open a beauty salon with her newfound fortune to continue her passion as a hairstylist.

We had a new Mahzooz millionaire in the Super Saturday Draw 🎉

Congratulations to all the winners 🤩 Visit https://t.co/i83vNrz0Ig now for a chance to win BIG💰https://t.co/HLMKK4qOhg — Mahzooz (@MyMahzooz) December 12, 2022

Speaking to the media after receiving her huge check from Fareed Samji, CEO of EWINGS, director of Mahzooz operator, Inger said her immediate gift to herself and her family is a vacation that they have reconsidered due to the price increase.

“I think it will take some time to understand that my vision of financial freedom has become a reality. Having so many opportunities for me and my family will change the way I live. This is a huge victory, but I want to stay grounded. I will not allow that to change my personality,” Inger told Gulf News.

The next Mahzooz live draw will be held on Saturday, December 17, at 9 pm (UAE time). Participants can register on the Mahzooz app and website and purchase a bottle of water for 35 Dirhams (Rs 788).