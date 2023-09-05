Dubai car number plate ‘AA 70’ auctioned for Rs 8.62 crore

Abu Dhabi: A fancy vehicle license plate number in Dubai was sold for Dirhams 3.82 million (Rs 8,62,98,375) at an auction on Monday, September 4.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said that the ‘AA 70’ registration was the most expensive item sold at its 113th open auction held for distinctive vehicle number plates held at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City Hotel.

The proceeds of the 113th Open Auction for Distinctive Vehicle Number Plates of Dubai’s #RTA, held at the InternContinental Dubai Festival City Hotel on Saturday, September 2, amounted to AED 49.789 million.https://t.co/Y3N4fMsWKb pic.twitter.com/hg2L3jfoEV — RTA (@rta_dubai) September 4, 2023

A total of 90 number plates were up for sale during the auction, totalling Dirhams 49.789 million (Rs 1,12,50,05,560).

This amount represents an increase of 30 percent compared to the open auction held earlier this year, which raised Dirhams 38.21 million (Rs 86,33,15,771).

Rare license plates and phone numbers are regularly sold for huge sums in the UAE.

Auctions are often fundraisers for worthy causes.