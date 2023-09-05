Dubai car number plate ‘AA 70’ auctioned for Rs 8.62 crore

A total of 90 number plates were up for sale during the auction, totalling Dirhams 49.789 million (Rs 1,12,50,05,560).

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th September 2023 5:45 pm IST
Dubai car number plate 'AA 70' auctioned for Rs 8.62 crore
Photo: Screengrab/RTA

Abu Dhabi: A fancy vehicle license plate number in Dubai was sold for Dirhams 3.82 million (Rs 8,62,98,375) at an auction on Monday, September 4.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said that the ‘AA 70’ registration was the most expensive item sold at its 113th open auction held for distinctive vehicle number plates held at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City Hotel.

A total of 90 number plates were up for sale during the auction, totalling Dirhams 49.789 million (Rs 1,12,50,05,560).

MS Education Academy

This amount represents an increase of 30 percent compared to the open auction held earlier this year, which raised Dirhams 38.21 million (Rs 86,33,15,771).

Also Read
UAE-India flight prices set to drop; one-way trip to cost Rs 17-21K

Rare license plates and phone numbers are regularly sold for huge sums in the UAE.

Auctions are often fundraisers for worthy causes.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th September 2023 5:45 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button