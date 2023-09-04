UAE-India flight prices set to drop; one-way trip to cost Rs 17-21K

The ticket prices will remain stable until Wednesday, November 1.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th September 2023 9:33 pm IST
UAE-India flight prices set to drop; one-way trip to cost Rs 17-21K
Representative image

After three months of price hikes, airline ticket prices from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to several Indian cities are expected to drop after Thursday, September 14.

The ticket prices are set to drop by 15-30 percent from summer highs of Dirhams 1,800 (Rs 40,522) to Dirhams 2,600 (Rs 58,529).

The one-way fares from UAE to Indian cities will remain between Dirhams 794 (Rs 17,873) to Dirhams 952 (Rs 21,430) until Wednesday, November 1.

MS Education Academy

Travel agents predict consistent fares for flights to major Indian cities until January 2024, coinciding with the festival season and New Year rush.

Also Read
UAE-India flights: Airline offers promotional fares for new route; check details

Speaking to Gulf News, Basheer Mohammed, General Manager of Europe Travel and Tours said, “After an expensive summer, especially for average middle-class families, fares are finally stabilising in the India-UAE sector.”

In mid-August, several Indian expats planning to return to the UAE canceled their plans when the ticket price nearly quadrupled.

However, India to UAE sector prices have also declined significantly.

Off-peak fares for September and October now average between Dirhams 600 (Rs 13,509) to Dirhams 1,000 (Rs 22,517) per traveller.

On Sunday, September 3, Omani low-cost carrier, Salam Air announced the launch of a new service from the city of Fujairah in the UAE to the city of Kozhikode in the Indian state of Kerala.

The flight will operate between Fujairah, with a layover in Muscat, on Mondays and Wednesdays starting from Monday, October 2.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th September 2023 9:33 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button