UAE-India flight prices set to drop; one-way trip to cost Rs 17-21K

After three months of price hikes, airline ticket prices from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to several Indian cities are expected to drop after Thursday, September 14.

The ticket prices are set to drop by 15-30 percent from summer highs of Dirhams 1,800 (Rs 40,522) to Dirhams 2,600 (Rs 58,529).

The one-way fares from UAE to Indian cities will remain between Dirhams 794 (Rs 17,873) to Dirhams 952 (Rs 21,430) until Wednesday, November 1.

Travel agents predict consistent fares for flights to major Indian cities until January 2024, coinciding with the festival season and New Year rush.

Speaking to Gulf News, Basheer Mohammed, General Manager of Europe Travel and Tours said, “After an expensive summer, especially for average middle-class families, fares are finally stabilising in the India-UAE sector.”

In mid-August, several Indian expats planning to return to the UAE canceled their plans when the ticket price nearly quadrupled.

However, India to UAE sector prices have also declined significantly.

Off-peak fares for September and October now average between Dirhams 600 (Rs 13,509) to Dirhams 1,000 (Rs 22,517) per traveller.

On Sunday, September 3, Omani low-cost carrier, Salam Air announced the launch of a new service from the city of Fujairah in the UAE to the city of Kozhikode in the Indian state of Kerala.

The flight will operate between Fujairah, with a layover in Muscat, on Mondays and Wednesdays starting from Monday, October 2.