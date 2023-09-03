UAE-India flights: Airline offers promotional fares for new route; check details

Oman’s Salam Air has announced the launch of a new service from the city of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the city of Kozhikode in the Indian state of Kerala, starting from Monday, October 2.

The airline is offering a promotional fare of just Dirhams 361 (Rs 8,130) for this new route on its website.

The low-cost carrier will begin flying to and from Fujairah, via Muscat, on Mondays and Wednesdays from October 2.

Flights from Fujairah to Kozhikode

The flight departs Fujairah at 7:50 pm and arrives in Kozhikode at 3:20 am, with a duration of six hours including a stopover at Muscat.

Another flight departing from Fujairah at 10:20 will have a flight time of 11 hours and 10 minutes in Muscat with the total journey time of 15 hours and 30 minutes.

Flights from Kozhikode to Fujairah

Airfare from Kozhikode to Fujairah costs Dirhams 554 (Rs 12,476).

From Kozhikode, the flight departs at 4:20 am and reaches Fujairah at 9:50 am, with a duration of seven hours including a stopover at Muscat.

The flight departs from Kozhikode at 4:20 am and reaches Fujairah at 7:20 pm, with a duration of 16 hours and 30 minutes including a stopover at Muscat.

On July 12, Salam Air began its flight operation from Fujairah. It has launched four flights from Fujairah to several cities, including Riyadh, Shiraz, Tehran, Trabzon, Bangkok, Phuket, Kuala Lumpur, Dhaka, Chittagong, Colombo, Jaipur, Karachi, Salalah, Muscat, Kathmandu, Lucknow, Sialkot and Trivandrum.