Dubai company successfully tests UAE’s first driverless trucks

In a significant development, a Dubai-based company has completed the first stage of trials for the UAE’s first driverless trucks. The trials were conducted by Dubai South, a major aviation and logistics hub, in partnership with Evocargo.

The travel was announced by the officials on Wednesday, July 17.

Evocargo, a Dubai-based company that specialises in autonomous electric vehicles, said the trials “were carried out on a set route in a closed area” of the Dubai South Logistics District.

According to reports, during the trials, the Evocargo route was tested with other road participants like automobiles, trucks, and pedestrians.

The tests involved evaluating the truck’s validated hardware, software, reliability, and accident prevention of its unmanned electric truck, the Evocargo N1, for use on public roads.

Dubai South and Evocargo have agreed to carry out the Emirate’s first autonomous electric vehicle trails as part of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed earlier.

This significant development coincides with the UAE’s broader strategy of positioning itself as a global hub for innovation and the adoption of advanced technologies.

In recent years, the UAE has prioritised technology sectors and has been actively investing in the research and development of autonomous vehicles to have 25% of all transportation in Dubai autonomous by 2030.

“Our collaboration with Evocargo reinforced the UAE’s position in the industry and set a progressive stage for significant advancements within the regional logistics sector. Autonomous vehicles will play a pivotal role in revolutionising the industry, enhancing efficiency, and reducing the overall carbon footprint to create a sustainable and technologically advanced logistics infrastructure that will benefit Dubai and the UAE,” Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District, Dubai South, said, as quoted by Khaleej Times.

Chief executive officer of Evocargo Autonomous Logistic Services, Ahmed Al-Ansi, revealed that the trials aim to attract new customers and investments in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which are on track for world leadership in innovative tech.