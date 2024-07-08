Dubai Crown Prince approves masterplan for longest public beach at 6.6km

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai, has approved the master plan and designs for the Jebel Ali Beach Development Project, aiming to create the world’s best public beaches.

Extending 6.6 kilometres, the beach will be the longest open public beach in Dubai, covering 330 hectares.

Upon completion, the Jebel Ali Beach Development Project will feature a two-kilometer swimming beach, a 2.5 kilometres diving sports area, a walkway with viewing platforms, and recreational areas for all ages.

The beach will be equipped with integrated infrastructure, including a two-lane road, 1,000 vehicle parking spaces, 80 bicycle racks, a cycling track, and a 5 kilometres running track.

Taking to X, Sheikh Hamdan wrote, “As part of the Dubai 2040 Master Plan’s goal to develop and expand the emirate’s public beaches by 400%, we have approved the master plan and designs for the Jebel Ali Beach Development Project.”

“The unique project spans 6.6 kilometres and covers a total area of 330 hectares. Dubai is committed to implementing pioneering projects that enhance quality of life and strengthen the city’s position as the world’s best place to live and work in,” it added.

Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner-General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning, and Well-Being Pillar, emphasized the project’s environmental protection, sustainability, and eco-tourism goals at the Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary beach.

The project will be divided into three areas– pearl for family and sports, sanctuary for environmental conservation, and nest for educational and environmental initiatives.