Dubai: Dubai Customs on Thursday, September 24, extended the suspension of customs duties on eligible goods by another 60 days, taking the total suspension period to 180 days.

The extension applies to customs declarations with suspension periods expiring after February 27, 2026, and up to October 31. It covers goods imported for re-export, temporarily admitted or moved under transit arrangements.

The additional 60-day period will begin when the original suspension expires.

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The measure is intended to ease financial and administrative pressures on businesses while helping maintain supply chains and trade flows amid ongoing operational challenges.

Wider customs support measures

The latest extension follows a June decision that increased the suspension period to 120 days for eligible customs declarations. Under that measure, 6,613 companies benefited from the extended deadlines.

Dubai Customs had introduced several other measures to support businesses and facilitate the movement of goods.

These included allowing customs duties to be paid in instalments and reducing financial penalties by 80 per cent. The measures provided more than Dh79 million in liquidity to 428 companies.

The transit period was also increased from 30 to 90 days, while consignments were allowed to enter through Khorfakkan, Fujairah and the Hatta Border Crossing for onward road transport under the customs guarantee system.

The emirate also introduced the Green Corridor connecting Dubai with Oman through Hatta. Between March 1 and June 30, more than 203,242 containers carrying over 3.16 million tonnes of goods worth Dh33.9 billion moved through the corridor.