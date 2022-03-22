Dubai: Doctors remove 4.4 kg tumour from woman’s uterus in a rare surgery

Abu Dhabi: In a rare surgery, doctors at Al Tadawi Specialty Hospital in Dubai have successfully removed a 4.4-kilogram muscle tumour from the uterus of a 40-year-old patient, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported on Monday.

The 29 cm long tumour is claimed to be one of the largest uterine tumours to have ever been surgically removed in the region. The huge tumour, which weighed the same as an average of a nine-month-old fetus, was removed in a record time of fewer than three hours.

Another tumour of 5 cm length has been removed from the woman’s uterus and it did not cause damage to the organ, which gives the patient hope to conceive in the future.

The patient lost only 250 millilitres of blood during the operation. After the surgery, the patient did not face any complications and is currently recovering under the close supervision of doctors.

Marwan Ibrahim Al-Haj Nasser, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tadawi Group, told the media, “The successful surgery is yet another testament to the global standards and world-class capabilities of Dubai’s advanced healthcare sector.”