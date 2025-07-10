Dubai draw: Indian expat wins BMW after Rs 8 cr windfall

Published: 10th July 2025
Dubai: While thousands dream of hearing their name called in the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) draw, one Indian expat in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has lived that dream—twice.

Ratheeshkumar Raveendran Nair, a 45-year-old account manager from Kerala, won a BMW 740i M Sport in the Finest Surprise Series 1925 with ticket number 0255.

The draw was held at Concourse A of Dubai International Airport on Wednesday, July 9. His winning entry was purchased online on May 28.

Back in May 2019, he had walked away with USD one million (around Rs 8 crore) through the Millennium Millionaire Series 300.

“It’s unbelievable! Winning again feels like incredible luck. I can hardly believe it happened twice. Thank you so much!” said Nair, who has been based in Dubai for 15 years.

The event also saw other lucky winners.

Faical El Aawar, a 49-year-old Lebanese national in Dubai, won an Aprilia RSV4 Factory 1100 (Black Red) motorbike in Finest Surprise Series 629 with ticket number 0141. He purchased the ticket on June 30 at Concourse D and won after trying for 17 years.

In the same round, Mohammad Zaid Al Kilani, a Jordanian resident of Doha, bagged USD one million in Millennium Millionaire Series 507 with ticket number 1815, purchased online on June 28.

The Dubai Duty Free draws continue to change lives, offering participants across the globe a shot at extraordinary prizes.

