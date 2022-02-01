Dubai Expo 2020: Kerala week to be held at Indian Pavilion

Kerala Week will begin on February 4 in the Indian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. The special week, aimed at expanding economic possibilities in the state, will be inaugurated at 5 p.m. at the India Pavilion Expo site by Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kerala Week activities will continue till February 10, according to the UAE authority official release.

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi announced that Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, will attend the inauguration ceremony of Kerala week.

The inaugural ceremony will be attended by chief minister Vijayan, P Rajeev, the state minister for law and industries, Sunjay Sudhir, the UAE ambassador to India, Dr Aman Puri, the consul general of India to Dubai and the northern emirates, and APM Mohammed Hanish, principal secretary (industries), as well as other dignitaries.

Kerala Week will feature a variety of initiatives, investment possibilities, tourism, information technology, start-ups, and up-skilling opportunities. The week will also highlight the state’s rich cultural legacy. Norka Roots has organised a special celebration to welcome the Chief Minister on February 5 at Al Nasr Leisure Land.

The Kerala chief minister arrived in Dubai from the United States on January 29 and will stay till February 4, according to the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi. On January 31, the chief minister met with the UAE minister of economy Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri to discuss ways to strengthen trade and investment ties with Kerala.

Amb @sunjaysudhir accompanied CM @CMOKerala @vijayanpinarayi in his meeting with HE Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, 🇦🇪 Minister of Economy, to explore ways to further increase trade and investment relations with Kerala. @MEAIndia @MOS_MEA @PIB_India @cgidubai pic.twitter.com/U9NqBbj58A — India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) January 31, 2022

According to the Indian mission, the chief minister will meet with Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of human resources and Emiratization, and Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, minister of state for foreign trade, on February 3.

Had a fruitful interaction with Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy. Discussed the welfare of NRKs and the prospects of fresh investments in Kerala's industrial sector. Thank you for the warm welcome and the wholehearted support offered for Kerala's progress. pic.twitter.com/TeFEiNlPgH — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) January 31, 2022

Aside from activities at the World Fair, Kerala Week events include a Kerala-specific investor meet with the chief minister at the Oberoi Hotel in Dubai, as well as start-up engagement events. On February 9, a roadshow on Kerala tourism will be hosted at the Conrad Hotel in Dubai.