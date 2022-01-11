Dubai Expo: Season pass tickets now available at cheaper price

Abu Dhabi: Expo 2020 Dubai has announced a ‘Season Pass Finale’, priced at 195 Dirhams, which will grant holders unlimited entries for the last three months.

The pass is valid for entries to Expo 2020 Dubai till March 31, 2022. Visitors aged between 18 and 59 years can avail themselves of this pass which was earlier priced at Dirham 495.

Weekday tickets are also available for Dirham 45 and are valid for entries Monday to Friday.

What your ticket includes

Expo 2020 ticket will include access to all pavilions, events and live performances. Each ticket type, from one-day ticket to family package, allows visitors 10 ‘smart queue bookings’ per day that will help avoid waiting in lines to access pavilions and attractions.

On January 4, Expo 2020 Dubai has crossed the halfway mark, with almost 9 million visits during its first three months. Since the opening on October 1, 2021, a total of 8,958,132 visits were recorded.

Safety measures at Expo 2020 Dubai

COVID-19 safety measures introduced at Expo 2020 Dubai are designed to protect everyone on-site and include mandatory mask-wearing — indoors and outdoors — for visitors, as well as all staff and participants.

The authorities are prioritising transparency and extensive workforce testing protocols is in place at the Expo 2020 Dubai. Social distancing regulations of at least two metres between people is encouraged.

All Expo and International Participant staff, volunteers, contractors and service providers must be vaccinated, while visitors ages 18 and above must present proof of any vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours.