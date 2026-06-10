Dubai fast-tracks tourist visas with 48-hour processing

Dubai: Dubai has introduced a quicker tourist visa service, allowing eligible visitors to obtain single-entry visas within 48 working hours after completing the required application process.

The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) said travellers can choose between 30-day and 60-day tourist visas, with applications handled through authorised tourism offices across the emirate.

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In a post on its official Instagram account, the authority highlighted the simplified procedure, which is intended to make travel planning easier for visitors heading to Dubai.

To apply, travellers must submit a passport-sized photograph and a valid passport copy. Depending on nationality, some applicants may also be required to provide a national identity card. The GDRFA said applications are reviewed once all documents have been received.

The move forms part of Dubai’s broader strategy to strengthen its position as a leading global tourism destination by expanding digital services and simplifying the visitor journey from application to arrival.

Representatives of accredited tourism offices said approvals are often granted within hours once all requirements are fulfilled, with some applicants reportedly receiving their visas in as little as two to three hours.

Tourist visa applications can be submitted through authorised tourism offices and other approved channels. According to information published by the GDRFA, government fees start at Dh 200 for a 30-day single-entry visa and Dh 300 for a 60-day visa, excluding applicable taxes and service charges.

Dubai has continued to invest in customer-focused digital services as it seeks to enhance visitor experiences and support the growth of its tourism sector, one of the key pillars of the emirate’s economy.