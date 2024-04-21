Dubai flights: Emirates opens baggage collection for incoming travellers after record rainfall

Dubai-based Emirates Airlines has announced the opening of baggage collection at Dubai International Airport (DXB) after the heaviest recorded rainfall ever to hit the country.

On Tuesday, April 16, UAE experienced its highest rainfall in 75 years, causing extensive damage to homes, flooding, and widespread travel disruption.

Taking to X on Sunday, April 21, the airline said, “The recent storms in Dubai disrupted normal operations and we sincerely apologise to customers who are still waiting for their bags.

“Customers who had travelled to Dubai as their final destination but were unable to retrieve their bags on arrival, may now collect their bags from the airport.”

The recent storms in Dubai disrupted normal operations and we sincerely apologise to customers who are still waiting for their bags.



Customers who had travelled to Dubai as their final destination but were unable to retrieve their bags on arrival, may now collect their bags from… pic.twitter.com/pcy8GFOYiv — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) April 21, 2024

Steps required for travelers to retrieve their baggage

Travellers are advised to proceed to the left luggage arrivals area in Terminal 3 (opposite exit 1, behind Boots Pharmacy)

Travellers are required to bring their baggage tag with them

The collection area is open round the clock

The Emirates team will deliver bags to those who have filed a report, but it may take some time

“Customers who have a delayed baggage and already have a file reference number (PIR), can access information and updates about their delayed baggage at http://emirat.es/baggagestatus.”

“Please do not proceed to the airport to collect your baggage until our local team contacts you.”

“To all other customers, we apologise for the delay. It will take us some more days to sort and reconcile the backlog caused by the storm disruption. We will update you as soon as we can.”

On Saturday, April 20, Emirates President apologizes for delays caused by storm disruption and promises to reconcile backlogs in more days, with travelers informed of any developments.