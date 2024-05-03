Last chance: Global Village extends opening hours

With two days left for Dubai’s Global Village to closed its door for season 28, the popular family-friendly destination, has extended its opening hours.

It will be now open from 4 pm to 2 am until the end of the season.

The destination was set to close on April 28, will now remain open until Sunday, May 5.

On Monday, April 22, it announced “Kids Go Free” campaign for children aged below 12 years to enter free.

Global Village offering themed pavilions, an authentic Emirati heritage area, and the Road of Asia.

It has 27 pavilions from 78 nations, offering shopping and dining options, while the Carnaval Zone offers 170 rides, Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, and Snowfest Ice Rink.