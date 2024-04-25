Dubai extends Global Village Season 28, closing date announced

Dubai’s popular family-friendly destination, Global Village, on Thursday, April 25, announced the extension of its season 28 closing date by one more week.

This comes in response to the overwhelming demand, the park will now be open until May 5.

On Monday, April 22, it announced “Kids Go Free” campaign for children aged below 12 years to enter free until the end of the season.

Global Village entry hours are from 4 om daily to 1 am daily, offering themed pavilions, an authentic Emirati heritage area, and the Road of Asia.

It has 27 pavilions from 78 nations, offering shopping and dining options, while the Carnaval Zone offers 170 rides, Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, and Snowfest Ice Rink.