Dubai: Global Village season 29 opening date, ticket prices, timings & more

One of Dubai’s most popular and super affordable family-friendly attractions, Global Village is all set to reopen its doors for its much-awaited 29th season from Wednesday, October 16, until May 11, 2025.

This season promises to be a thrilling experience for visitors with a variety of live shows and performances.

Here is all you need to know about Global Village this year

What is Global Village?

Global Village, established in 1997, is a popular family destination for multicultural entertainment, dining, and shopping, welcoming over 100 million visitors since its inception.

The village attracts millions of visitors worldwide for its captivating atmosphere, thrilling shows, delectable cuisine, and distinctive shopping experiences.

In 2023, Global Village saw a record 9 million visitors, ranking among the top 10 percent of global attractions by YouGov and TripAdvisor.

Pavilions

This year, Global Village has added three new pavilions, increasing its total to 30, each celebrating over 90 different cultures.

The pavilions showcase distinctive, themed facades with authentic stalls and shopping outlets selling items from participating countries’ rich heritage.

Photo: DMO/X

What’s new this season?

Photo: @GlobalVillageAE/X

The Railway Market, Floating Market, and Fiesta Street have undergone new design concepts, offering a panoramic, picturesque experience with double-story kiosks for wider dining capacity.

Photo: @GlobalVillageAE/X

Global Village is also set to introduce new green promenades throughout the space, providing guests with a relaxing and breath-taking experience.

Timings

Global Village will be open from 6 pm to 12 am on its opening day, October 16.

It is open from 4 pm to 12 am on Sundays to Wednesdays, and until 1 am on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and public holidays.

Fireworks

Global Village hosts annual fireworks displays on Fridays and Saturdays at 9 pm, showcasing the park’s various locations for visitors to witness.

Ticket prices

The destination has made tickets available for booking this year online through its official website, mobile application, and gates at a starting price of Dirham 25.

Weekday tickets (valid from Sunday to Thursday, excluding public holidays) will cost Dirham 25.

Any-day tickets cost Dirham 30.

The entry fee is free for children under 3, seniors over 65, and those who are determined.

Parking

Global Village offers free parking, VIP parking for Dirham 200, and valet parking for Dirham 150 in front of the Happiness Gate.