Dubai: Gold rates for 24, 22, & 18 carat surge

Dubai: Gold rates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), surged on Friday afternoon, January 10, with 22-carat gold exceeding Dirham 300 (Rs 7,025.55) per gram.

The Dubai Jewellery Group data reported a 24-carat gold rate of Dirham 324.50 (Rs 7,599.31) per gram.

This marks a slight increase from the Thursday night, January 9, closing of Dirham 323.50 (Rs 7,575.89) per gram.

Also Read UAE detains poet Abdul Rahman Al Qaradawi after extradition

At 1:30 pm UAE time, 22-carat gold was priced at Dirham 300.50 (Rs 7,037.26) per gram, 21-carat at Dirham 290.75 (Rs 6,808.93), and 18-carat at Dirham 249.25 (Rs 5,837.06).

In global markets, spot gold traded at 2,679.64 US dollars (Rs 2,30,530) per ounce on Friday afternoon.

Gold prices surged to a four-week high on Friday, driven by safe-haven demand amid market uncertainty over President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed tariff policies, Reuters reported.

Trump has pledged to impose tariffs upon taking office on January 20, potentially triggering inflation and trade tensions.