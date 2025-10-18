Dubai homes, harbours glitter with Diwali cheer

The celebratory spirit of Diwali has swept up Dubai– from decked-up homes to dazzling firework shows- social media is filled with people getting nostalgic while experiencing the festival of lights in a foreign country.

One Instagram user, “lifebetweensweetandsalt” recently posted a reel showing the streets of Dubai completely decked up with lights in every colour of the rainbow. While most were desperate to know the location of the street, others expressed homesickness. “I do miss home, especially during festivals.” said one comment.

Meanwhile, the dozens gathered around at Al Seef in Dubai to witness the spectacular fireworks show on Friday evening. The show marked the beginning of a three-day celebration called ‘Noor: Festival of Lights’, organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment and Indian Consulate in Dubai.

“Visa_and_vadapav” on Instagram has shared mesmerising visuals from the fireworks show at the bank of the Dubai Creek. People in the comments who witnessed the show live say the video doesn’t do justice to the real thing, making others who missed it dive deeper into their FOMO.