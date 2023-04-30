Dubai honours 101 taxi drivers for returning cash worth Rs 8 cr, diamonds worth Rs 2 cr

Abu Dhabi: Dubai’s Roads and Transport (RTA) has recognised 101 drivers for their honesty in handling valuable lost and found items while on duty from January 2022 to March 2023.

This acknowledgment is in recognition of the prompt action of the drivers in reporting found items to the appropriate authorities, enabling these items to be returned to their owners in record time.

Items found by the drivers included

A black bag containing diamonds valued at 1 million Dirhams (Rs 2,22,60,070)

3.6 Dirhams (Rs 8,01,36,252) million in cash

Bag containing gold worth 200,000 Dirhams (Rs 44,52,014)

An expensive handbag and a watch valued at 50,000 dollars (Rs 40,87,275)

183,000 Dirhams in cash (Rs 40,73,592)

A bag with 200,000 Dirhams (Rs 44,52,014)

Watch worth 60,000 dollars (Rs 49,04,730) addition to 221,000 Dirhams (Rs 49,19,475) in cash

#RTA recognised 101 drivers for their honesty and exemplary conduct in handling valuable lost and found items while on duty from January 2022 to March 2023.https://t.co/6pqh6VIL3f pic.twitter.com/oMu6hktjVT — RTA (@rta_dubai) April 27, 2023

According to Chief Executive Officer of the Roads and Transport Authority, Ahmad Behrozyan, taxi drivers’ reports of lost and found items create joy among residents and are prime examples of honesty, integrity and responsible behaviour.

He pointed out that this procedure of reporting and finding lost items shows its internal character and also promotes transportation in Dubai as an attractive option.

Residents or visitors can report lost items to Dubai Taxi on 800 9090.