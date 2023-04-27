Air India to add more flights to Dubai from Delhi, Mumbai

India’s flag carrier, Air India on Wednesday announced more non-stop flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Dubai.

This is part of a broader network alignment between Air India and Air India Express.

In the current summer schedule, Air India has ramped up frequency to operate up to 10 times daily flights between Delhi and Dubai including a new flight that starts on April 29, 2023.

Between Mumbai and Dubai, Air India now operates up to 6 times daily flights.

Moreover, the carrier has deployed Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, which features twin aisles, 18 fully flat beds in business, and 238 economy class seats for most of its daily flights. However, Airbus A320/321 aircraft will operate on the remaining flights.

As per the airline, the flight timings to and from Dubai are spread throughout the day, providing the option to select from morning, afternoon, and evening departures.