Dubai hotels offers final summer sale; know all details here

Abu Dhabi: Residents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are looking to make the most of their summer vacations as they come to an end and several hotels in the country are offering lucrative deals for staycation.

Dubai’s Rove Hotels has announced a final summer sale, inviting residents to stay, with rooms starting from Dirhams 99 per night.

“With rates starting from just Dirhams 99 per room per night, Rove Hotels offers an unbeatable opportunity to enjoy the last days of summer in style,” the hotelier said in a statement on Wednesday.

Visitors to the hotel can book their stay on the company’s website, at any of the branches located in Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai or Dubai Parks and Resorts.

To take advantage of the limited-time offer, they must book between August 24 and August 27. Stay dates are valid until September 30.