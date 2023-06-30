Dubai: Iconic Pepsi factory sold for a whopping Dh 252 million

Abu Dhabi: The iconic Pepsi factory situated in Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed road has been reportedly sold at a whooping price of 252 million dirhams, the Dubai Financial Market said.

According to reports, owner Dubai Refreshment PJSC sold the land including, the offices, warehouse, and Pepsi factory to the Al-Futtaim Group. The deal was signed on June 23 and concluded on June 26.

Also Read Watch: UAE launches first satellite into space

“Since the company doesn’t utilise the property fully, the shareholders have decided to sell it under the terms and conditions of the general assembly held on June 14,” Dubai Refreshment said in the DFM disclosure.

Dubai Refreshment said the company had moved its facilities to Dubai Investments Park 2.

The sale is anticipated to be a one-time gain in the company’s finances.