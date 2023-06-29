Watch: UAE launches first satellite into space

Abu Dhabi: In a historic move, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) of the United Arab Emirates achieved a significant milestone as it successfully launched the first mission of the Payload Hosting Initiative (PHI).

The PHI-Demo satellite, a remarkable feat for the Arab world, has now been deployed into orbit. The historic launch took place from Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome, with the satellite’s mechanical components proudly manufactured in the UAE in collaboration with the private sector.

Positioned at an altitude of approximately 550 kilometers, the satellite is a result of the joint efforts of MBRSC, American University RAK, Khalifa University, and other partner universities.

The Director General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) expressed his delight and pride in the successful launch of the PHI-Demo satellite, which was entirely constructed in the UAE.

He described this achievement as a significant milestone in the nation’s space journey, highlighting the unwavering commitment and increasing capabilities of the UAE in the field of space technology.

Gulf News reported the Director General’s remarks, emphasizing the nation’s dedication to advancing its presence in space exploration.

Development of PHI-Demo

MBRSC has created the ‘platform’, the shell of the PHI-Demo satellite that hosts the payloads, with a 100 per cent Emirati team.

The Emirati-created project is a product of local innovation and skill and serves as the backbone of the PHI initiative.

The project created a significant era of international cooperation in space exploration, facilitating the sustainable advancement of innovative space technologies.

First highlights of the launch of the Soyuz-2 rocket, carrying the PHI-Demo satellite from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia.

This successful launch further sets the stage for an exciting new chapter in space exploration, solidifying the UAE’s position as a vanguard of innovation and growth in the realm of space technology.