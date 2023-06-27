UNFPA calls for addressing Arab women’s family planning needs

Amman: Nearly 15 per cent of Arab women aged between 15 and 49 have unmet family planning needs, according to a statement released by the UN Population Fund (UNFPA).

It is estimated that 13.6 million women, out of a total of 91 million in the 15- to 49-year-old reproductive age range in the Arab region, desire to avoid or delay pregnancy but are not utilising contraceptives, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

The statement emphasized that the elimination of unmet needs by 2030 is one of the three transformative goals set by the UNFPA.

The statement was released after a three-day regional consultation on family planning was concluded in Amman.

The meeting gathered experts from the UNFPA, along with partners from 15 countries.

The statement highlighted the unique challenges faced by the Arab region, including social stigmatisation related to family planning, inequitable access to healthcare and social services, weak supply chain management systems, healthcare workforce shortages, and funding gaps.

These obstacles prevent women of reproductive age from accessing the desired health and social services, the statement read.

To address these issues, the statement emphasized the need for increased efforts from the United Nations, government partners, and civil society to fulfill women’s family planning needs in the region.