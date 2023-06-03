558 Palestinian prisoners serving life terms in Israeli prisons

The number of Palestinian prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment in Israeli prisons has risen to 558, including 42 from occupied Jerusalem.
The increase is attributed to a number of factors, including harsh sentences issued by the Israeli military court against Palestinian prisoners and the Israeli government’s administrative detention policy.
According to the Palestinian Prisoners Club (PPC), the longest-serving prisoner from occupied Jerusalem is Samir Abu Nimah, who has been in prison since 1986.
On June 1, Israeli military court sentenced Yousef Asi and Yahya Merei from Salfit to one life term each, in addition to 30 years and a fine of 1.5 million shekels.
34 female Palestinian prisoners are currently being held in Israeli prisons under harsh conditions and are subjected to a systematic policy of medical negligence, according to Palestine Prisoners Study Centre.
Since the beginning of 2023, ‘Israel’ has detained 3,000 Palestinians, as reported by the Palestine Prisoners’ Club (PPC), in an attempt to undermine Palestinian resistance.
Israel is holding more than 1,000 Palestinian detainees without charge or trial, the highest number since 2003.