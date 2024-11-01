Dubai: Indian consulate amnesty help desk to be closed for two days

The UAE visa amnesty initiative has been extended until December 31 for illegal residents and visitors to adjust their visa status or leave without fines.

Photo: GDRFA Dubai

Dubai: The Indian consulate in Dubai on Friday, November 1, announced that the amnesty help desk will be closed on Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3, due to technical issues.

The announcement was made by the consulate on X.

The UAE visa amnesty, which began on September 1 and was initially scheduled to end on October 31, has been extended until December 31, 2024, allowing violators to adjust their visa status or leave without fines.

The extension is in response to high demand from violators who wish to change their visa status.

