Dubai: Indian expat from Bangalore wins lottery in DDF draw for 2nd time

Saraf previously won 1 million dollars (Rs 8,21,77,500) in Series 348 with ticket number 0518 on January 20, 2021. After his win, he moved to Dubai from Bangalore.

Abu Dhabi: A 48-year-old Dubai-based Indian expatriate from Bangalore won the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) weekly draw for the second time on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

The winner of the draw Amit Saraf— won a Mercedes Benz S500 car, with ticket number 0115 in Finest Surprise Series 1829, which he purchased on January 12 on his way to New Delhi, India.

Amit Saraf is a regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free’s promotion since 2016, Saraf, who runs an online trading business, purchased six tickets in Series 1829.

“Winning Dubai Duty Free allowed me to think about moving to Dubai and thinking about my future. I always believe that this is one of the most genuine promotions in the world, and today I’ve been lucky twice,” Amit Saraf was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

