Eid-Al-Fitr: UAE-India flight tickets to cost Rs 22K-41K in April

Abu Dhabi: Airfares from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India are likely to increase on the eve of Eid-Al-Fitr in April 2023.

The price increase can reach up to 150 percent as a large number of expatriates travel to their countries to celebrate the festival with their families.

One-way ticket fares from UAE to Mumbai, Delhi in India can range from anything between Dirhams 1,000 (Rs 22,218) to Dirhams 1,900 (Rs 41,343).

Return fares could cost between Dirhams 2,500 (Rs 55,538) to Dirhams 3,000 (Rs 66,646).

As per a report by the Khaleej Times, travel agents recommend booking seats early for better rates, especially for large families.

Meanwhile, the one-way current air ticket fares from UAE to Mumbai, and Delhi cost around Dirhams 400 (Rs 8,886) to Dirhams 500 (Rs 11,108) and the return fares range between Dirhams 1,000 (Rs 22,218) to Dirhams 1,200 (Rs 26,661).

The holy month of Ramzan 1444 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin or “in the year of the Hijra”) -2023 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is expected to begin on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

According to Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, a member of the International Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, Ramzan in 2023, will last for 29 days, with the first day of Eid-Al-Fitr likely on Friday, April 21.

The exact date of the start of Ramzan and Eid-Al-Fitr will be confirmed closer to the date, based on the moon-sighting tradition.

The official Eid Al-Fitr holiday in the UAE starts from the 29th of Ramzan to the 3rd of Shawwal (the months of the Hijri calendar). If the astronomical calculations are correct, the break is from Thursday, April 20 to Sunday, April 23.