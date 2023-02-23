Dubai: Indian expat missing for three months found dead

The deceased has been identified as, 29-year-old Amal Satheesh, who hails from Koyilandy in Kozhikode, Kerala.

(Representational Image)

The body of a Indian expat man who went missing three months ago has been recovered from the abandoned area near Rashidiya in Dubai, local media reported.

The deceased has been identified as, 29-year-old Amal Satheesh, who hails from Koyilandy in Kozhikode, Kerala and was working as a salesman in a private electrical firm in the Dubai.

As per a report by Gulf News, on October 20, 2022, Amal was reported missing from his room in the International City, located in the Al Warsan district of Dubai.

Dubai Police was conducting an investigation based on a complaint filed by his family and friends.

Nearly after 3.5 months, on February 15, 2023, his body was found hanging on a tree in a deserted area in Rashidiya.

On Wednesday, February 22, a late night flight repatriated the remains of Satheesh to his hometown in the south Indian state of Kerala, Indian social worker Naseer Vatanappally told Gulf News.

It is reported that, police transferred the case to the Dubai Public Prosecutor’s Office, which will carry out the legal procedures.

