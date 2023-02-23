Four of family from Karnataka dead, one critical in Dubai road accident

Raichur SP B. Nikhil has stated that deceased Shafi Sulleda's son Samir is severely injured and he is being treated at a hospital in Dubai.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 23rd February 2023 11:45 am IST
Four of family from Karnataka dead, one critical in Dubai road accident
Representative Image

Raichur: The incident of four persons from the Raichur district of Karnataka who had gone for Umrah and got killed in a road accident in Dubai, came to light on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Shafi Sulleda (53), a staffer at Raichur Agricultural University, his wife Shiraj Begam (47), daughter Shifa (20), and mother Bibi Jaan (64).

Raichur SP B. Nikhil has stated that deceased Shafi Sulleda’s son Samir is severely injured and is being treated at a hospital in Dubai.

The family had gone to Mecca from Raichur on February 14. The accident happened in Dubai when they were traveling in a bus on Tuesday evening (February 21). The bus collided with a container, according to authorities.

“We are waiting for more details regarding the case and authorities are in touch with the family of the victims,” he stated.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 23rd February 2023 11:45 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button