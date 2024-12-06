Dubai launches AI radars to detect traffic violations

Dubai is making significant strides to improve road safety by using advanced radar systems that can identify several traffic offences. Manufactured by KTC International Co Ltd, these advanced automatic radars include an artificial intelligence (AI) system to monitor all the streets and major highways in the city.

The Dubai police have developed a sophisticated traffic surveillance system which is backed up by a Command Control Centre with large screens to show traffic flow. Patrol officers at this centre can mobilise patrols as soon as there is disruption, this guarantees efficient attendance to incidents on the roads.

Features of the advanced radar system

The radar cameras do not have the flashing like conventional monitoring systems to encourage conducive driving styles. This developed technology ensures that violation detection is possible even when vehicles are only partially visible.

The radar is capable of detecting a range of violations, including

Speeding

Use of mobile phones while driving

Sudden lane deviations

Failure to wear seat belts

illegal U-turns

Illegally taping of rear windows

High level of sounds produced by the vehicles

With the introduction of these radars, Dubai police urge to say that the main aim is not just to catch violators and fine them, but to prevent traffic accidents and promote responsible driving among citizens and residents.

Assistant director of the command control centre, Major Mohammed Shahriyar Alblooshi, added that this system enables unending surveillance of traffic patterns and immediate response to breakdowns and emergencies.