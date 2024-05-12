Dubai launches long-term gaming visa, check how to apply

In a significant move, Dubai introduced the long-term ‘Dubai Gaming Visa’ on Sunday, May 12, to support talented individuals, creators, and pioneers in the e-gaming sector.

The ‘Dubai Gaming Visa’ is part of the multi-year cultural visa categories granted by Dubai Culture and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA-Dubai).

Visa comprises individuals from six key sectors:

Cultural and natural heritage

Performing arts

Visual arts

Books

Audio-visual media

Design and creative services.

The initiative encourages skill development and investment opportunities for individuals to transform innovative ideas into successful projects.

In this regard, Dubai Culture Director-General Hala Badri praised the Dubai Gaming Visa as a symbol of UAE’s vision and aspirations, enhancing the emirate’s appeal as a top destination for entrepreneurs and developers, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

She added, “It also attracts individuals with innovative ideas and both established and emerging companies specialising in the development and production of content, gaming applications, and artificial intelligence. This helps achieve Dubai’s cultural vision of being a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.”

Badri said that Dubai aims to become a global creative economy hub by 2026.

Hala Badri, Director General of @DubaiCulture: The #Dubai Gaming Visa embodies the vision and aspirations of @HHShkMohd and contributes to enhancing the emirate’s appeal as a premier destination for entrepreneurs, investors, game developers, designers, and programmers. It also… pic.twitter.com/ZLsr3zE6KR — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 12, 2024

Details for ‘Dubai Gaming Visa’:

How to apply?

The Dubai Gaming Visa can be applied for through the Dubai Culture website or at its offcial website.

Documents required

Educational qualifications

Proof of community contributions

Job roles

Copies of passports, residence permits, Emirates IDs, cultural biographies, CVs.

Details of their addresses, places of residence, occupations, and workplaces.

Terms and conditions

Obtaining an approval or a permit issuance from Dubai Culture does not comprise a final approval; it is a conditional approval as part of the required procedures to obtain other approvals from local and/or federal authorities concerned with issuing the visa

The age allowed to apply for the service is 25 years and above

Dubai Culture reserves the right to reject any application without clarifying reasons

Dubai Culture will not receive any application submitted by companies or service centres, as the submission is by the applicant personally.

Dubai aims to generate 30,000 new jobs in the e-gaming sector by 2033, showcasing the robust support the industry receives within the emirate.