Dubai launches luxury limousine, chauffer service

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has launched luxury limousine and chauffer rental service aiming to enhance the city’s transport services.

This initiative aligns with the introduction of the Takamul Permit, designed to integrate Dubai’s commercial transport sectors, particularly the luxury vehicle and car rental industries.

The service caters to residents, visitors, and tourists, contributing to a seamless, high-end travel experience.

Jamal Al Sadah, Director of Commercial Transport Activities at RTA’s Licensing Agency, stated tĝhat the permit enables collaboration between limousine companies and car rental firms, allowing the temporary use of luxury vehicles.

“This initiative benefits both the RTA and the business sector while providing individuals, tourists, and residents with the option to hire a chauffeured luxury car for up to one month, subject to regulations.”

He pointed out that the new initiative establishes a comprehensive and flexible regulatory framework to enhance the car rental sector across all categories.

“We have updated regulations and developed systems to encompass all car rental activities under RTA’s jurisdiction while also streamlining the relationship between rental companies and customers.”

Al Sadah emphasised that companies must comply with regulations governing light vehicle hire and deluxe passenger transport.

“This includes registering rental contracts, enrolling deluxe transport companies, and listing drivers in the Transport Activities Rental System (TARS).”

To access the service, both car rental and luxury transport companies must have a shared member listed on their commercial licences. Customers can apply for the permit via the RTA website.