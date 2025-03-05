Dubai: Villa on ‘Billionaire’s Island’ sold for Rs 782.4 crore

Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty, renowned as a premier luxury real estate agency in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has achieved a new milestone with the sale of an extraordinary six-bedroom custom-built villa on Jumeirah Bay Island, which sold for a record 330 million Dirhams (Rs 7,82,40,49,200).

This makes it the most expensive villa on the island, highlighting Dubai’s growing prominence in the global luxury real estate market.

The sale surpasses the previous record of Dhs 240.5 million, also set by Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty in June 2024, reinforcing Jumeirah Bay Island’s rising value. Known as ‘Billionaire’s Island,’ this exclusive enclave has only 128 plots, attracting elite buyers seeking rarity, privacy, and a luxurious waterfront lifestyle.

Spanning 26,895 square feet, the villa is located on one of just three exclusive plots at the tip of the island and is the only one offering uninterrupted views of the Burj Khalifa and the Downtown skyline.

Designed with contemporary elegance, it features floor-to-ceiling glass walls, 13-metre-high ceilings, and exquisite materials such as Taj Mahal Quartzite, Patagonian marble, and walnut wood veneer. Notable features include a beachfront infinity pool and a private stretch of white sand.

In a statement, George Azar, CEO of Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty, emphasised that this sale reflects both Dubai’s thriving luxury market and the trust clients place in the agency to deliver exceptional properties.

This transaction was facilitated by Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty Associate Directors Regan Faulkner and Ioana Armeanu, who represented the seller.

“This villa occupies the most sought-after location on Jumeirah Bay Island. With uninterrupted views of the Dubai skyline, a prime beachfront position, and total exclusivity, it is one of the rarest opportunities on the market. Jumeirah Bay Island remains the most coveted address in Dubai, with just 128 plots, and its desirability only continues to grow,” Faulkner said.

“The demand for bespoke, one-of-a-kind residences here has never been stronger, and this record-breaking sale on Jumeirah Bay Island is a testament to its enduring appeal. It was a privilege to represent such an incredible property and connect our client with the perfect buyer,” Armeanu said.