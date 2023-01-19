Dubai: Lebanese expat becomes overnight millionaire after winning DDF draw

19th January 2023
Dubai Duty Free officials announced the new millionaires at Dubai International Airport on Wednesday. Photo: DDF

Abu Dhabi: A 44-year-old Dubai based Lebanese expat won the grand prize of one million dollars (Rs 8,13,62,350) on Wednesday, January 18 in the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw.

The winner of the draw, Ziad Nehme, won one million dollars in Millennium Millionaire Series 412 after buying the lucky ticket number 2204.

Ziad Nehme works as a business development manager for an IT company in Dubai. He is a resident of Dubai since 2007 and a regular participant in the DDF promotion for four years now.

Nehme is the 13th Lebanese to win a million dollars since the launch of the Millionaire Promotion in 1999.

Other winners

54-year-old Dubai-based Indian expat from Kerala, Biju Joseph, won a Harley-Davidson Nightster (Vivid Black) motorbike, with ticket number 0065 in Finest Surprise Series 527, which he purchased on December 19, 2022.

Another Dubai-based Indian expat Ravi Mada won an Indian Chief Dark Horse (Black Smoke) motorbike, with ticket number 0799 in Finest Surprise Series 528.

