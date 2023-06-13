Dubai-Manila travel: Cebu Airlines offers flight tickets at Dh1

Abu Dhabi: Thousands of Filipino ex-pats in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are looking forward to celebrating the 125th commemoration of Philippine independence by travelling to their home country, thanks to the bumper offer from Cebu Pacific Air.

To mark the Philippines’ historic moment the airline is offering a Dh1 seat sale. However, the offer stands for specific Philippine destinations.

A one-way base fare from Dubai to Manila can be booked for as little as Dh1 (exclusive taxes and fees). From June 12 to June 15.

Booking must be done for the travel period from November 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024.

Travellers going from Dubai can get the benefit of Cebu Pacific Air’s direct trips to the Philippines, which operate daily, twice a day from Dubai to Manila.

The Super Seat Fest is CEB’s special way of celebrating the freedom to fly, bringing families together and encouraging travellers to take advantage of low-cost and convenient flights to see the Philippines’ natural beauty.