Dubai Municipality responds to 100 emergencies due to rainstorm

Abu Dhabi: Due to the emirate’s inclement weather yesterday, Dubai Municipality received up to 100 emergency reports.

Rainwater pools in a few Dubai neighbourhoods to fallen trees on several main and internal roadways were among the emergencies.

Since the weather situation, the Municipality has taken preventive precautions and has put its emergency response teams on standby.

As the rain stopped, emergency crews began responding to emergency calls across Dubai. This is part of the Dubai Municipality’s strategies and processes for managing Dubai’s diverse weather conditions all year long, ensuring rapid and efficient rainwater pool drainage, and removing hazardous trash that could jeopardise the general safety of residents.

#DubaiMunicipality's specialised teams handled the current weather conditions in #Dubai by implementing a proactive readiness plan. They efficiently managed emergencies, including draining rainwater accumulations and addressing all reported issues. Your safety is our priority. pic.twitter.com/Uww3O28Bqg — بلدية دبي | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) August 5, 2023

According to Dubai Municipality, the command-and-control centre in charge of administering and monitoring the emirate’s complete operations got up to 100 emergency reports as a result of the precipitation.

There were 69 reports of fallen trees in neighbourhoods or on internal roads, and 16 reports of fallen trees on Dubai main roadways owing to strong wind speed. In addition, the Municipality received 18 requests for rainwater pool draining.

In addition, the Municipality assigned additional workers to monitor garbage disposal procedures on roadways, such as tree branches, grass, and sands, as well as deal with rainwater pools and clogged subterranean drains caused by the deluge.

Dubai Municipality has asked the public to call the primary emergency number 800900 if they have any reports or emergencies related to the present weather conditions that may endanger public safety.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)