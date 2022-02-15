Dubai: Over 11k births, 2k deaths of Indians reported in 2021

Abu Dhabi: A total of 11,512 births and 2,248 deaths were reported of Indian expatriates in Dubai in 2021. This was announced by the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

In comparison to the birth of Indian expatriates, 11,984 birth were registered in 2020 compared to 10,586 in 2019. However, when it comes to deaths of Indian ex-pats, the mission, which provides 24/7 service on death cases, recorded 1,921 deaths in 2020 compared to 1,410 in 2020, Gulf News reported.

The Indian consulate revealed that as many as 398 Indian arrivals died from COVID-19 in 2021 while 16 (out of 149) died of the virus in January 2022.

The remains of 1,078 deceased Indian ex-pats were cremated or locally, buried in 2021, while the number of cremations and local burials was 860 in 2020, a significant increase from 244 in 2019.

The remains of 1,170 Indian expatriates were repatriated in 2021. While 1,061 remains were repatriated in 2020, as many as 1,166 remains were repatriated in 2019.

The latest numbers of consular services provided through the center were published exclusively to Gulf News on the occasion of the center’s move to a larger facility on Monday.

Ramkumar Thangaraj, Consul (Education, Passports, and Certificates) inaugurated the new premises of the Center in Oud Metha in the presence of Sanjay Geekwad, Managing Director of SG IVS Global.