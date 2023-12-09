Dubai plan to achieve 50% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030

Abu Dhabi: Dubai has announced an ambitious plan to achieve carbon neutrality, with a target of achieving a 50 percent reduction in emissions by the year 2030. The new plan will accelerate the momentum it has achieved in its transition towards clean energy over the last decade, backed by a clear roadmap for reaching its net-zero goal by 2050.

Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of Dubai Executive Council, reaffirmed Dubai’s dedication to environmental sustainability and climate action, aligned with the Paris Agreement’s objectives. “We are committed to collaborating with other global cities that share our vision for sustainability and climate action. Guided by the inspiring leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, Dubai continues to consolidate its status as a city that offers the world’s best quality of life.

“In an announcement that coincides with the UAE’s hosting of COP28, Dubai has announced its aim to double its carbon emission reduction, aiming for a 50 per cent decrease by 2030. This ambitious goal is a testament to Dubai’s dedication to a sustainable future, emphasising environmental protection, biodiversity, conservation of resources, a substantial increase in renewable energy, and the advancement of a green and circular economy,” he added.

Ahmad Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, stated, “The Supreme Council of Energy represented by key government entities has adopted a structured approach for developing prudent energy policies and clean energy projects with a focus on enhancing efficiency and fuel diversification, aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. We are proud to have achieved a significant transformation of our energy sector, marked by the adoption of a successful market-based strategy, applying the public-private partnership (PPP) model. This approach has not only facilitated the development of a robust clean energy portfolio but also catered to the rapidly growing infrastructure demands of our city.”

Mark Watts, Executive Director of C40, a global network of nearly 100 of the world’s leading cities that are united in action to confront the climate crisis, said, “I congratulate Dubai on its commitment to respond to the climate crisis by addressing their biggest sources of emissions and their climate risks, through the launch of the climate action plan, in line with the science and keeping temperatures below 1.5°C. The plan, the first of a major city in the Middle East aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement, sets out a citywide target and sectoral pathways to reduce emissions 50 percent by 2030 compared to 2018 levels. From setting up the world’s largest single-site solar park to having 75 percent of vehicles as hybrid or electric powered, Dubai’s new climate action plan stands out in the region.”

By fostering partnerships with leading regional and international organisations in clean energy, Dubai has created green funding mechanisms, balanced risks and expanded its local capabilities to play a dynamic role in driving its energy transition. This approach has sent positive signals to clean energy investors, created an attractive market for renewable technologies and led to the development of mega clean power projects.

Today, Dubai has delivered exemplary projects such as the world’s largest single-site solar power park, the first hydropower plant in the region, a green hydrogen facility, a waste-to-energy plant and the production of green Aluminium.

