Kuwait announces two long weekend holidays for 2024

Kuwait also announced a four-day public holiday on the ocassion of the New Year

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th December 2023 9:06 pm IST
Kuwait has announced dates for two long weekend holidays on the occasion of Al-Isra Wal-Miraj National Day, and Liberation Day.

The holidays fall in February 2024, resulting in two long weekends during the month.

Citing unnamed sources, Arabic daily Al Anba said, the holiday commemorating Al-Isra Wal-Miraj, Night of Miraj or Shab‐e-Miraj, is scheduled for Thursday, February 8.

As the country observes a Friday and Saturday weekend, citizens and residents will enjoy a three-day weekend from February 8 to February 10.

In 2024, Kuwait’s National Day and Liberation Day holidays will be on Sunday, November 25 and Monday, November 26, with a four-day weekend from February 23 to 26.

On November 20, Kuwait announced a four-day public holiday on the ocassion of the New Year. The country has declared Sunday, December 31, 2023, and Monday, January 1, 2024 as public holidays, allowing residents two additional days off during the weekend.

