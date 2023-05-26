Dubai police arrest 8 Israelis within 24 hours after murder

In a swift move, Dubai police on Thursday arrested a group of eight Israeli persons within 24 hours in connection with the killing of another Israeli compatriot.

The incident took place inside a cafe located in the Business Bay area of Dubai, the main tourist hub of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to the Dubai police statement, the accused had arrived from a European country for tourism and shopping and while strolling in the Business Bay area, they approached the 33-year-old victim Ghassan Shamsyeh inside the cafe. There, they had an altercation with each other, which led to the death of Shamsyeh due to the use of a sharp tool.

After the murder, the accused fled the scene. Subsequently, Dubai police mobilised its special team that used smart technology to track the whereabouts of the accused, in which they succeeded to arrest two main suspects within three hours.

“We arrested the other suspects within less than 24 hours, police apprehended all eight Israeli persons involved in a fatal assault of a man of the same nationality” the police statement read.

Dubai Police Arrest Eight Israelis Over Compatriot's Death pic.twitter.com/Yx4MmZYLwc — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) May 25, 2023

Police further stated that the fatal assault stemmed from an ongoing dispute between two families back in their home country.

Commander-in-chief of the Dubai Police, Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, said that the Dubai Police ensures the safety of every person residing in the UAE.

“No matter how complicated and perplexed, the Dubai Police remain devoted to ensuring the highest levels of safety and security and bringing offenders to justice,” he said, according to a report by the Khaleej Times reported.

The Dubai police released a video on their official Twitter handle which shows how the operation was carried out.